LASU Pioneer VC Afolabi Olumide Dies At 81

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, SAN, NPOM, on behalf of the University Governing Council, the Senate, University Management, Staff and Students, with deep regret, hereby announces the passing away of its first Vice Chancellor, Professor Folabi Olumide.

The Vice Chancellor commiserates with his family, the LASU Community, Friends and Associates on this irreplaceable loss. He prays that the Almighty God gives the Family and all, the soothing comfort to bear this great loss.

Late Professor Folabi Olumide, a Nigerian Academic and Medical Surgeon would be remembered for being the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, between 1983 – 1988, amongst other notable feats.

As a mark of honour, respect and appreciation in respect of his achievements during his stint as the first Vice Chancellor of the University, the University Management rechristened the LASU Health Centre as " Folabi Olumide Health Centre".

Professor Olumide died today, Friday, 8th January, 2021, after a brief illness at the age of 81 years.





