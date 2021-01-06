Lagos State Deputy Governor Loses Brother To COVID-19

Published:

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has lost his younger brother, Dr Haroun Hamzat to the dreaded coronavirus disease.

The Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State chapter confirmed his death in a statement titled “NMA Lagos mourns“ which was released on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the 37-year-old doctor was battling the deadly virus before he finally gave up.

“This is a very sad moment for the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State, as we announce with deep regrets the death of our very young colleague, Dr Haroun Hamzat. The news of his demise saddens our hearts.

”Haroun worked as a medical officer at one of the PHCs under Orile Agege LCDA until his demise.

“We commiserate with his family, friends, colleagues and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and pray against such unfortunate deaths in our fold.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this painful loss, Amen.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement read in part.





