Lagos State Announces New Date For School Resumption

Lagos State Government has directed all public and private schools in the state to reopen for the second term of 2020/21 academic session from Monday, January 18, 2021.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, made the announcement on Monday in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

The commissioner also directed schools to make virtual learning available for sick or willing students.

Adefisayo noted that this directive was in line with the Federal Government’s directive coupled with efforts to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“All public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State should be reopened for the second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, 18th of January, 2021,” she said.

“Schools should have flexible plans where students and teachers who feel sick can teach or learn from home via available online platforms. Schools should also strive to avoid any COVID-19 infection among all students and staff.”

The commissioner also asked “all schools to make efforts to comply with all the outlined COVID-19 requirements for resumption of schools.

“Not just for the improvement of overall school operations but for the safe reopening of academic activities to support the Lagos State Government’s quest for a full return.”





Adefisayo further enjoined teachers, students, and visitors to wear facemasks at all times, observe physical distancing, embrace regular handwashing with soap under running water and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene within the school premises.





The government had on Sunday directed schools not to reopen today, January 4, 2020, as scheduled due to the second wave of COVID-19





