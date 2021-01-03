Lagos Directs Civil Servants To Work From Home Till January 18

Published:

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed all civil servants from Grade Level 14 and below to continue working from home till January 18, 2021.

This is an extension of the directive issued by the state which required the civil servants of Grade Level 14 and below to work from home for 14 days starting from December 21, 2020.

The new directive is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and titled, ‘Re: stemming The Tide Of The Second Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic.’

The statement reads partly: “Sequel to Head of Service Circular Ref. No: CIR/HOS/20/Vol.1/139 of 18th December 2020 on stemming the tide of the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the State, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has further directed all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to continue working from home till Monday, 18th January 2021. Expectedly, the directive excludes Essential Duty Staff, as well as First Responders.

“Furthermore, while wishing all staff a prosperous and fulfilling year, please be informed that the Y2021 First Work Day Prayer Session for all Public Servants in Lagos State shall be held in line with tradition on Monday 4th January 2020.

However, in keeping with COVID-19 Protocols, the session shall be held via Zoom and live-streamed on Facebook from 7.45am prompt.

“In addition, all Public Servants are enjoined to stay safe and to keep adhering to all COVID-19 Protocols in order to rid the State of the pandemic in the shortest possible time.

“All Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are urged to note the contents of this circular for compliance and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity.”

Share This