Lady Who Allegedly Had Babies For FCMB MD Changes Her Identity

Moyo Thomas, the lady who allegedly got involved in an office romance with her boss that produced two kid leading to the early demise of Tunde Thomas when it was discovered that he wasn't the father of his assumed two children has changed her name

Recently it was discovered the lady, Moyo Thomas who had relocated to America changed her last name, maybe to prevent bashing from people as her unholy relationship with her boss in First City Monument Bank, FCMB have been discovered.

Moyo Thomas, who now work as recruitment manager with Park Nicollet Health Services in America now bears, Mo David, as reflected on her new profile on LinkedIn.

Few hours after the name changed was done discovered, She quickly removed her photo image. But left the new details

FCMB Board is currently investigating the MD for unethical behaviour

