Lady Storms Secret Wedding Venue Of Sterling Bank's Manager With Her Four Kids

A manager at Sterling Bank, Rumuola Branch, Port Harcourt, Anthony Oko Ikpor, has been accused of marrying a lady he secretly dated and later impregnated despite being married for 17 years. It was gathered that Anthony Oko Ikpor impregnated and secretly married a sister to an ex- staff of Sterling Bank Easter Igbokwe Narrating the incident to newsmen in Port Harcourt recently, Mrs Blessing Oko Ikpor, who has been married to Anthony since 2004, said she started life with him when they had nothing, adding that they were living in a boys quarter apartment.Blessing, who hails from Owerri West, Imo State, said the marriage is blessed with four children, three boys and a girl. She however said it was when she had her third child that her husband stopped her from working and asked her to concentrate on taking care of their children. According to her, they were living happily until her husband, Anthony, who hails from Afikpo, Ebonyi State, was promoted to the position of manager in charge of Rumuola branch of Sterling Bank.Blessing said she had traditional, court and church wedding with Anthony she said her husband, after his promotion to the position of manager, started living an opulent and wayward life style abandoning his Christian faith as well as quitted his position in the Church. She said she didn't know he was having an illicit secret affair until he pushed her out of their matrimonial home to pave way for his lover to enter. Now he feels he has money to play around. He pushed me out of my matrimonial home," she lamented. According to her, the lady Anthony impregnated, Tessy Igbokwe, just finished a tailoring skill and hailed from Eluama Amabo, Uzoakoli in Abia State. On the reason why she stormed the venue of the secret wedding between Anthony and Tessy Igbokwe (Bishop Anthony Nnedo Pastoral Conference Center) BANPAC HOTEL Umuahia, Abia State,with her kids, Mrs Blessing said She did so because she is still legally married to Anthony Ikpo and they were not divorced. She also said the last discussion Anthony Ikpo had with her family is that he ( Anthony) will reach out to them when he decides on what he wants to do She said; she took her daughter to prime Hospital for medical attention before her return her husband has changed all the house keys On getting to the house I found out that he has locked us out of our home without no reason with different padlocks, I and my daughter have to look for a place to rest our head, his next actions. He subsequently moved our three boys from thrir Port Harcourt school to Ogun State and denied me access to our children by writing to the school which the School has heeded to. “Anthony Oko Ikpor abandoned our house we built at rumuomoi rumuigbo behind small market, and rented a duplex at mumy B link Road off GRA junction were both of them are cohabiting" She called on Sterling Bank, Afikpo people, FIDA and Anthony's friends to call Anthony Oko Ikpor, whom she said is now going about telling lies against her to cover up his misbehaviour, to order . According to her any other marriage entered into by Anthony with any other woman is null and void and she will fight it with the last drop of her blood .