Kidnapped Bishop Of Owerri Rescued

The Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Mose Chikwe, and some other kidnapped victims have been rescued without ransom.

Spokesman of the police in Imo, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed this on Friday.

He said the rescue is sequel to a sting operation by men of the Imo State Police Command.

The Bishop was abducted on Sunday night, along with his driver, at the World Bank area of Owerri, the Imo State capital.

His kidnap drew condemnation from the Christian Association of Nigeria, which described it as the height of wickedness.

On Thursday, women under the aegis of the Owerri Archdiocesan Catholic Women organization also called for the state government and security operatives to help secure the Bishop’s release.









