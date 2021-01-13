Italian Police Smash Nigerian Drug Mafia, Arrest Woman, Son, Sister-in-law, 13 Others

Published:

Italian police on Tuesday, January 12 arrested a female kingpin identified as Agho Isoken Tina, aka Mamma T, her son, sister-in-law, and 13 other people as they smashed a Nigerian drug ring in the northern city of Trento. Police also carried out 20 raids in the regions of Trentino, Veneto, and Lombardy in the operation, codenamed 'Underground'. Police said the gang controlled the drugs trade in Trento. It was based, however, in the back of a Nigerian ethnic goods store in the Veneto city of Verona while the drugs were stored in another Veneto city, Vicenza