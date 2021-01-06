Identity Of Murdered Victims Uncovered As Anambra Police Command Reveals More Details

Published:

The Anambra State Police Command has reacted to a trending video clip which has gone viral in the social media showing a white Toyota Hilux with registration number Kogi BJK-527-AA with two male occupants fatally injured in which the recorder claimed the incident took place in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

The report according to the police which neither states the date nor time of the incident is absolutely misleading with the tendency of creating tension and panic in the State.

Preliminary inquiry conducted by the Command revealed that the alleged incident took place at Awo idemili community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state. Victims were only rushed to our lady of Lords hospital, Ihiala where they were comfirmed dead by the medical doctor. Consequently,the Divisional Police headquarters where the incident took place in Imo State had since commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Command says it wonders why the recorder could not cross check his facts with the Police in a sensitive matter such as this before sharing on the social media. The Command insists that calls for victim support in accident or security related situations and indeed other reports by social media users must be distinct and devoid of mischief of any kind.

In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang,fdc urges the public to disregard the misleading video report and further assures them of adequate Security protection in Anambra State.

Meanwhile additional report has it that the victim has been identified as one Chief Leo Anuforo from Okohia autonomous community Isiekenesi, in Ideato South LGA, Imo State.

He was killed alongside his two police aides and driver.

