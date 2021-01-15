Ibadan Businessman Killed By Abductors Despite Paying Agreed Ransom

Published:

An Ibadan based businessman by name Wole Agboola has been killed by his abductors despite paying an agreed ransom. Agboola according to the report was abducted from his farm in Oyo State. Contact was made with his family for a certain amount to be paid for his release, despite the payment , his corpse was found later . Oyo State command is yet to make a statement on the incident as at the time of going to press This was a tribute posted by renowned journalist and publisher of ParrotXtra Yinka Agboola on the incident "Wole Agboola, my brother (not blood) and friend...your abductors took you away from your Farm. Got money. They still did their 'worst' last week - they won't know peace till they die violently... Today would have been your birthday... Rest in peace, my gentleman friend..."