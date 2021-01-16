I Did Not Secure Any Injunction To Stop Probe Of SARS ....Peter Obi

Published:

Barr. Valentine Obienyem, Special Adviser to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has dismissed as fake news, reports that his principal has secured a court injunction to stop the probe of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). “Kindly disregard the news as fake. There is absolutely no truth in the news,” Obienyem said on in a statement on Friday. He noted that “Mr. Peter Obi is not SARS and could not have secured any injunction in a matter where he has no locus. Obienyem pointed out that “it is SARS and not Peter Obi that is being probed”, adding: “It is only enemies of progress that try relentless to link Obi to the probe that he is not part of.”