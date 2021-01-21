Thursday, 21 January 2021

Historic: See The 130 Year Old Family Bible Used For Joe Biden's Swearing In Ceremony

Published: January 21, 2021
The hefty Holy Bible accented with a Celtic cross that President Joe Biden used to take his oath of office on Wednesday is a family artefact that dates back nearly 130 years which he has used during all his swearing-in ceremonies in his 50-year-old political career. The historic leather-bound Bible, which is five inches thick, has been a Biden family heirloom since at least 1893. “It’s just been a family heirloom on the Biden side of the family and every important date is in there,” the then President-elect told late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert last month. “For example, every time I’ve been sworn in for anything, the date has been on that and is inscribed on the Bible.”

