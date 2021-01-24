Gunmen Abduct ,Kill Taraba State LG Chairman

Published:

Share This

Gunmen have killed the Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State, Salihu Dovo. His murder followed his abduction by the men in the early hours of Sunday at his residence in the Sabon Gari area of Jalingo, the state capital. A family source who preferred anonymity said the gunmen took the LGA Chairman to an unknown destination and a few hours later called his family members to come pick up his corpse in the bush. According to the source, the men who were about 20 in number came in through the fence of the house, attacked the security guards before gaining entrance into the main building. Before whisking the LGA boss away, the source who was in the house when the incident occurred, said the gunmen also made away with some of their mobile phones. He said no ransom was demanded from the family. The State’s Police public relations officer David Misal disclosed that two persons have been arrested in connection with the crime and an investigation has been launched to further unravel those behind the dastard act. Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased have been moved to the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre Jalingo. Dovo who was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, the ruling party in the state, was caretaker chairman of Ardo-Kola LGA from 2017 to 2020. In May 2020, he successfully contested in the LGA elections and was inaugurated as Chairman of the LGA in June 2020