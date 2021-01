Published:

A graduate of Imo State University Owerri has broken a 39 academic record of the Institution

Mr Mbagwu Johnpaul Chiagoziem of the Department of Industrial Physics graduated with a 4.51 CGPA in a 5.0 grading

The department of industrial physics in Faculty of Sciences, has never had a first class graduate in its 39 year existence until Mbagwu Johnpaul Chiagoziem's feat

He is expected to be the cynosure of all eyes at the next convocation ceremony of the institution

