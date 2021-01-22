Former Police IG Dies , Buhari Pays Tribute

Published:

Former Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Gambo Jimeta is dead. A younger brother of the deceased former police chief, Abdulrahman Adamu, confirmed Jimeta's death Adamu, a former minister of interior, said Jimeta's funeral will take place on Friday after the Friday prayers at the National Mosque, Abuja. Born on April 15, 1937, Jimeta was appointed IGP in 1986 to succeed Etim Inyang and was succeeded by Aliyu Attah in 1990. He was also a National Security Adviser to former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida. President Muhammadu Buhari has voiced sadness over Jimeta's demise, saying the country had lost a great son who lived for the nation and served with all his strength. The President, in the statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the late crack police detective as "a man of great courage, intellect and a true Nigerian statesman". Buhari commiserated with his family as well as the government and people of Nigeria over the loss.