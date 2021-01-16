Former House Of Reps Speaker Dimeji Bankole Weds Kebbi State Gov's Daughter ( Pictures)

Published:

Share This

The former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole, on Friday tied the knot with the daughter of Kebbi State Governor, Aisha Shinkafi Saidu. The wedding which held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, had in attendance the Crème de la crème in the society. The wedding ceremony comes barely four years after the former speaker divorced his first wife.The 14th Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara was the Chairman of the day while the First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi was the chairperson of the day. The bride is a lawyer and a graduate of the University of Hull in the United Kingdom. The couple and guests were serenaded with beautiful music from Timi Dakolo, Joeboy and Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Laycon.