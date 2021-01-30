Fighting Corruption: Corps Marshal Invites Public To Report Unprofessional Conducts Of FRSC Personnel

Published:

In a bid to achieve total eradication of all incidences of disservice, indiscipline and corruption among personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has again called on the public to leverage on the availability of the 'Flagit' Anti- Cporruption App, to report unprofessional and professional conducts exhibited by FRSC staff for punishment and reward where applicable.

Contained in a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Flag it Anti Corruption App which was launched in 2019, is a platform specifically designated for public complaints, dissatisfaction, and commendations about the services received from FRSC Operatives nationwide.

The Corps Marshal, made the call while reviewing the impact of the App on the general conduct of the Staff. He noted that as a public institution, the management of the Federal Road Safety Corps has made several conscious attempts to ensure zero tolerance to corruption that has impacted positively on service delivery.

Oyeyemi stated among others that just on Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 3 members of FRSC patrol team namely; Senior Marshal Inspector O Emele, Road Marshal Assistant II R Haruna and his counterpart AM Sani, were reported to have exhibited a great deal of professionalism in prompt rescue operations along Lugbe, Airport road in Abuja where they swiftly rescued and revived a crash victim who was in a deadly state.

In return for representing the Corps well, the 3 of them have been given cash rewards and commendation letters as motivation to do more. This management gesture is in tandem with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership which is standing on Consultation, Reward and Punishment.

He therefore invited the general public to download the App to report all forms of unprofessional behaviours exhibited by personnel of the Corps in the line of duty. According to him, the App was created in line with the vision and mission of the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration on fight against corruption in public service.

"These complaints will help shape policy focus and not only entrench discipline, but also serve as a propelling force for greater performance by both operatives in the field and at the national headquarters".

You would recall that the administration of the present Corps Marshal has put in several efforts to cleanse the FRSC of corrupt elements including being an active public institute with Anti Corruption and Transparency Unit, and engaging in sensitive collaborations with ICPC, DSS, NPF and other Anti Corruption Crusaders to ensure sanity in the Corps.

Share This