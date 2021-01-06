Festus Keyamo Flagsoff Of 774,000 Jobs

Published:

The Federal Government has finally flagged off the recruitment of 774,000 artisans across the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria

The Minister of State , Labour Festus Keyamo performed the flag off ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday

The programme scheduled for three months has been shrouded in controversy since it was muted leading to delays

Beneficiaries will receive the sum of N20,000 each for three months

This was the post by the Minister on his verified social media handle of the event

"Earlier on Tuesday in Abuja, I flagged off the Special Public Works Programme designed to engage 774,000 itinerant & unskilled workers in Nigeria for a period of 3 months. They’re to be paid a total sum of N60,000 for the period and they’re to perform various community services"

Share This