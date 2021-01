Published:

A Point Of Sale ( POS ) operator has been shot dead in the commercial city of Aba , Imo State.

Miss Grace Ezinne Iro was shot dead by her assailants who also made away with her money

She was rushed to a hospital in Aba but she died

She is the second person to be killed in same circumstances in the city

The Abia State Government and police are yet to issue a statement on the incident as at the time of going to press

