Female Corper Allegedly Machets Lover To Death In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Ogbeche-Macdon, says an investigation has commenced into the brutal murder of a man by a corps member, identified as Princess Odume.

Odume was arrested on Monday after she allegedly hacked her male friend to death with a machete.

Police Spokesman Ogbeche-Macdon, who confirmed the incident said the culprit had been arrested and that the police had begun investigating the issue.

He said, "The police are investigating. The police have her in custody, she committed the act, but as I speak, an investigation is ongoing as to how and why she did it."

The young woman, who is said to be a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, was stripped naked and humiliated by neighbours of the deceased who caught her trying to jump over the fence with the cutlass.

According to an eyewitness account, Odume was caught on Sunday at Abak Road after neighbours saw the corpse of the yet-to-be-identified man lying in a pool of blood with several cuts on his body.

A Facebook user, who was at the scene of the incident, posted on his timeline: “She was accused of killing a young guy early this morning at Abak Road. I saw a large crowd gathered at Abak Road by Afaha Offot, so I ran there. Lo and behold, this young lady was being beaten and stripped naked.

"She was found this morning around 9.30 am trying to jump over the fence of a young guy she went for hook-up with. Bloodstains were all over her, so she was caught and beaten to stupor and also stripped naked. (I won’t be able to post the video on my timeline because it’s so disgusting).

"She macheted a young guy to death (killed a young man with a machete) this morning whom she went out with. She killed the young guy instantly after several cuts on his stomach and face, but she was caught while trying to jump over a fence.

“Some bike men (commercial motorcyclists) there said that she used to send them (to get her) weed always, ever since she was deployed to Akwa Ibom for her NYSC (National Youth Service Corps)."

The police duly arrested Odume for further interrogation.





