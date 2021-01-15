Federal Polytechnic Nekede Suspends Student For One Year For Protesting Against School Fees Increase

Published:

The management of Federal Polytechnic Nekede , Owerri has suspended one of its student for one academic year for participating in a protest over the recent school fees imbroglio at the institution Mr Ikenna Exike of the Department of Public Admistration was suspended through a letter issued by the Registrar of the school According to him the student breached the school rules by participating on a radio programme where he voiced the displeasure of his colleagues on issues relating to school fees paymentIn the letter which was obtained by CKN News, the school management also informed the student that he will not only lose one academic session , he will also be made to repeat his current class when he resumes among other punitive measures It is not yet clear what Mr Ikenna's next move would be But a close associate of the student informed CKN News that he will resort to legal action since he was not given a fair hearing to defend himself as required by law All attempts made by CKN News to speak with the management of the Polytechnic was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press