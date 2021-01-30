Fed Polytechnic Nekede Lecturer, Student Allegedly Shot Dead By Soldiers In Imo

Published:

Tension is growing in Ehime Mbano and Owerri ,the Imo State capital over the killing of Chimobi Nwaokoro, a Computer Science graduate of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri and a lecturer of the school, Pastor Steve Ndukonye allegedly by men of the Nigerian Army.

The victims who were riding in a highlander SUV along Naze junction 1, Owerri on Monday, were said to have been shot at close range by soldiers who were said to be trailing another highlander believed to have been used in kidnap operation same day.

Promise Nwaokoro who narrated his deceased brother’s shocking death quoting Victor, the only survivor of the early morning shooting , said his brother was returning from church service in the company of Pastor Ndukonye, who was actually piloting the SUV.

According to him, on getting to Naze junction, the vehicle was hit by hail of bullets resulting in the death of the two.

While the lecturer /pastor died on the spot, Chimobi who was rushed to FMC Owerri gave up at the hospital having lost so much blood. He was said to be hit on the leg and stomach.

Victor, Chimobi ‘s friend we gathered was hit on his shoulders and ear but survived the attack and currently receiving treatment somewhere in Owerri.

Promise Nwaokoro told us that he is yet to come to terms with the demise of his brother said the entire episode is still nightmare to the entire family.

“We are still struggling to believe this very sad tragedy, hoping it is not true.

Chimobi has just graduated in computer science from the Polytechnic and waiting to go for the national youth service”. he said amid tears.



The tragedy has thrown Umuezeala Nsu, Ehime Mbano, home town of the slain student in mournful mood., with many youths spoiling for war.

“I don’t believe the shooting was not deliberate and retaliatory. I believe their assailants must have killed them in anger over the ongoing skirmishes between soldiers and some youths in the state.”

“Assuming they were actually looking for kidnappers and their victims, is That how they would open fire on occupants of the vehicle, killing the kidnappers and their victims?” queried an angry youth.

Mazi Simeon Nwaokoro, father of the slain student has asked the Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma to find the killers of his son in the interest of justice.

Meanwhile the school authority in a statement issued on 28th January 2021 confirmed the incident .

It says it is working with security agencies to get to the root of the incident

