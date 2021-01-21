FCMB Founder Subomi Balogun Hands Over N5bn Paediatric Centre To UCH

Published:

A business mogul and founder, First City Monument Bank, Subomi Balogun, on Tuesday formally handed over the Otunba Tunwase National Paediatric Centre, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. The centre was handed over to the management of the University of Ibadan and the University College Hospital, Ibadan. The Group Executive and Chairman of Board of the Otunba Tunwase Foundation, Ladi Balogun, handed over the centre to the UCH and UI managements at the centre, located along Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway. Ladi said the N5bn health facility was built by his father to enhance delivery of quality medical care, especially for children in Nigeria. He said Subomi was inspired to build the centre 11 years ago after he took over the children’s hospital at the UCH Ibadan, where he was exposed to the plight of sick children. “At the end of its construction, some institutions requested to manage this hospital, but Otunba Balogun strongly believes that the University of Ibadan and University College Hospital are in a better position to do that effectively and further raise its status, considering their respective pedigrees. “Following the signing of the MoU last year by all the concerned parties, the resolution is that while the University College Hospital has been mandated to provide clinical services, the University of Ibadan will engage in research and other academic works, while students from UI would also be involved as part of the training,” he added. In his remark, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of UI, Prof. Adebola Ekanola, expressed delight at the official hand over of the hospital to both the university and UCH. Ekanola, who was represented by the Provost, College of Medicine, Prof. Yinka Omigbodun, lauded the founder of the centre for handing over the management of the hospital to the institutions.