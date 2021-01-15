Fashola Orders Permanent Closure Of Lagos Intl Airport Link Bridge

Published:

The Hon. Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola SAN, on Thursday 14th January, 2021, paid an inspection visit to Lagos State for assessment of the degree of impact of the fire on the concrete suspension column Airport Link Bridge. He was briefed by the Controller of works, Lagos who affirmed that integrity test carried out on the column shows a serious structural compromise, hence there is need for repairs. He directed the Lagos State Sector Commander to ensure compliance to temporary closure of the bridge and ensure adequate deployment of FRSC Personnel to the alternative routes