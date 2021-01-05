Family Releases Burial Date For Late Chico Ejiro

Published:

The family of late movie producer Chico Ejiro has announced the burial date for the illustrious film maker

This is the pres release by his elder brother Zeb Ejiro who also chronicled the event leading to his death

OUR ILLUSTRIOUS SON, CHICO EJIRO IS GONE.

The Ejiro family of Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, wish to formally announce the untimely passing to eternity of their most cherished son, Chico Ejiro on Christmas day, December 25, 2020. His demise followed complications arising from high blood pressure for which he had been treated . He had returned delightfully to the only business he was so passionate about and had concluded his movie shoot barely two days before Christmas. His painful death was a tragic drama that took less than 10 minutes and there was silence.

Chico as he was widely known both locally and internationally, was a distinguished creative industry entrepreneur, a film and television Director/Producer, a talent investor and cineaste. He was reputed to have directed over 95 movies , a fit often hailed as unprecedented in Nigeria's motion picture industry known as Nollywood. It was for his pacy and innovative directorial production style at the nascent stage of Nollywood that he was nicknamed Mr Prolific.

Beyond his core industry practice, Chico was known for his humane spirit, a deeply kind nature , his uncommon humility and amiable aura that inspired the wide partnerships he built and network of friends within and outside of the creative industry.

His company, Grand Touch Pictures, was known to have partnered with over 30 different movie organisations for television, film and reality TV show productions.

Importantly, Chico was a family man. He was totally committed to the cause of the welfare and happiness of his family. No matter where he was , whatever meeting, no matter how important the occasion, everything stopped at the call of his family. His devotion to his wife, children and indeed sibblings was simply exemplary. He was passionately attached and ever grateful to his elder brother and mentor , Zeb Ejiro, OON, who inspired his career switch to the motion picture industry even though he read Agriculture at the university.

Chico in the last six years had devoted his entire life and resources to assure the health and survival of his youngest child who was diagnosed with cancer related ailments while still a toddler. His devoted wife, Joy Ejiro , has since been in the US to attend to their son and had returned with him temporarily for the yuletide holiday after being away for two years .

The funeral for this scion of Isoko nation, South-South region and indeed Delta state has been fixed for Saturday, February 20, 2021.

He is survived by wife, children, sibblings, uncles and cousins.





SIGNED

Zeb Ejiro, OON

For the Ejiro Family.

