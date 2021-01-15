Family Formally Announces Passing Away Of First LASU VC Prof Folabi Olumide

Published:

The Family of Professor ‘Folabi Olumide MB BS (Lond) FRCS(C), FWACS, FMCS(Nig) (April 18, 1936 - January 8, 2021) ‘A Fine Gentleman Goes Home…’ The Olumide Family of Kemta Oke-Ejigbo, Abeokuta and the Esugbayi Ajose Family of the Ologun Kutere Ruling House of Isale Eko, formally announce the passing away of their son, Professor Olufolabi Ayodeji Olumide in the early hours of Friday January 8, 2021. He was aged 84. Professor Olumide graduated from the medical school of Nigeria‘s premier university, the University of Ibadan (then known as the University College of London) in 1964 and did his residency training in General Surgery at the Montreal General Hospital, Montreal, Canada from 1966 to 1970. He was a renowned Consultant Surgeon and Endoscopist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital who at different times in his career held various positions of responsibility including Professor & Head of Department, Department of Surgery, College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL) Idi-Araba, College Dean, School of Clinical Sciences, CMUL, pioneer Provost, Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Sagamu and pioneer Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. Professor Olumide was an exemplary son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and mentor. The author of several surgical papers and two books, Prof Olumide was a passionate musicologist from his early days as a chorister of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, and Igbobi College, where he became the College pianist. He later served as the Director of Music of the Chapel of the Healing Cross, Idi Araba, Lagos after the untimely passing of the late renowned Ayo Bankole. He will be sorely missed by Folasade, his wife of 55 years, his children Oyinkan and Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Rotimi and Dolapo Olumide, Jumoke and Tunde Oduwole, Funmi and Tunji Fadahunsi, his grandchildren, the larger family, friends, old students, patients and professional colleagues. The family is comforted by his impactful life and the unprecedented outpouring of sympathy that has greeted us on this sad occasion. Funeral rites in strict accordance with COVID prevention protocols will be announced shortly. Tributes are being received at folabiolumidetributes@gmail.com until 9:00pm WAT on 20 January 2021 May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen. www.forevermissed.com/olufolabi-olumide/about