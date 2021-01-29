Family Formally Announce Demise Of Delta House Of Assembly Majority Leader

Published:

Hon. Tim Owhefere Passes on





It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to the will of the Almighty God, that I announce the sudden demise of the Majority Leader and Honourable Member representing Isoko North Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sir. Tim Kome Owhefere Esq. Owhefere, a fourth term legislator was until his death, the Chairman House Committee on information. He passed on to the great beyond in the late hours of yesterday after a brief illness.





Born on the 16th June 1963, Owhefere hails from Akiewhe-Owhe in Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State. He attended the famous Government College Ughelli and thereafter proceeded to the Delta Polytechnic Ozoro where he studied Mass Communication. He had his HND in Publishing and Communication from the Yaba Polytechnic, Yaba, a Law degree from the University of Lagos and a BL from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos and thereafter called to the Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Nigerian Supreme Court.





TKO as he is fondly called by his friends, followers and admirers was a quintessential lawmaker, Journalist, entrepreneur and politician who brought genuine legislative governance to his Isoko North Constituency.





A Knight of the Sacred Order of St. Christopher in the Anglican Diocese of Oleh, Owhefere will be fondly remembered for his positive energy, unmatched intellect, generosity, charisma, insight and foresight, sincerity of purpose, versatility and his insatiable quest for knowledge.





He is survived by a wife, children, relatives and plethora of supporters.





Palmer Ogheneyole Nathaniel

Special Assistant Media and Publicity to the Majority Leader

Share This