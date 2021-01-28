Fake Bathing Prophet Apologizes To Gov Obiano For Circulating Videos Of Naked People On Social Media

Published:

An Nkpor Anambra State based prophet who engages in posting naked bathing wealth seeking people on social media has apologised to the Federal Government and Anambra Governor for engaging in such nefarious acts

Controversial Prophet Onyebuchi Okocha aka Onye eze Jesus in a recent post on social media asked for forgiveness from the governor

This is coming on the heels of the arrest warrant issued by Anambra State government on him.

The Prophet in the video alleged that the money ( N50 notes ) which he sprays on naked bathing members were recollected back at the bank of the river by his boys.

According to him , he had no intention to contravene the laws of Nigeria on management of currencies

He went further to apologise on the display of videos of naked people on social media

He claimed the videos of the naked people were posted on social media by his subordinates without his permission and that he has ordered for the videos to be pulled down.

Meanwhile the Anambra State government has issued a stern warning to all mortuary undertakers in the State not to make their facilities available to the fake prophet for his proposed miracle of raising the dead scheduled for January 28th 2021





