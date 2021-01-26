Face of Niger Delta Cultural Pageant, FONDCUP Announces Entries For 2021 Edition (HOW TO PARTICIPATE)

Published:





FONDCUP, a cultural pageant organized by LizGold Global International Ltd., in partnership with World Kindness Initiative Nigeria (WKIN).

says the 2021 season will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Niger Delta and the enormous beauty of her maidens.









The cultural pageant which started a few years back but now rebranded is aimed at showcasing the need to imbibe the culture of kindness in the Niger Delta region, as exemplified by its people.





“The yearn for a kinder Niger Delta region have laid in our hearts, the need for an AMBASSADOR OF KINDNESS to represent the Niger Deltans everywhere, travelling round the nine (9) component States, inspiring, influencing and engaging in random acts of kindness to humanity within the region,” says Ms Elizabeth Efe Era, CEO of LizGold Global International, the organiser of the event. Ms Era adds, “The winner who will be crowned Face of Niger Delta Cultural Pageant will serve as an Ambassador for World Kindness Initiative Nigeria and she will be addressed as such. She will contribute greatly to the growth of the organization, the Niger Delta region and the country at large.”





FONDCUP says the cultural pageant will also celebrate and project intellectuals and purpose driven young maidens in the region, who desire peace and unity, which is very crucial to the development and integration of the region.





WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE





The competition will focus on showcasing the physical beauty, personality, intelligence, kindness, compassion and talents of young maidens, within the ages of 18 – 25years from the Region, which comprises of 9 states namely; Ondo, Edo, Delta, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa respectively.





HOW TO PARTICIPATE





1. Go to FONDCUP website (www.fondcup.ng)





2. Make a payment of N5,000 online





3. Fill the registration form





4. Make a 60 seconds video introducing youself (upload and submit alongside your registration form online). Elizabeth Era says prizes ranges from the main winner which is the Crowned Queen, the 1st runner-up, 2nd runner-up and other contestants. “Crowned Queen: Brand new car, N1 million, Kindness Ambassador for the Niger Delta, running a project with the World Kindness Initiative, and signed to modeling agencies for one year.





“As the Face of Niger Delta, her job will be to preach love, kindness and show to Nigeria and the world that people are more than just fighting. “She will also be trained in any skill of her choice. She will work with a telecommunication company and advert agency for a period of one year, she adds. “1st runner-up will get N1 million, modelling contract and skill acquisition contract for one year.





“2nd runner-up gets N500,000 and other juicy opportunities. Other contestants from the 9 Niger Delta states will get N200,000 each and lots of other consolation prizes. The contestants will be camped for a period of 22 days, starting from May 16, while the grand finale holds in June 2021.





The activities in the house will be live streamed and their environment will be a cultural setting to showcase the different beautiful cultures of the Niger Delta region. According to the organisers, auditioning for contestants will be done strictly online in accordance with Covid 19 guidelines.

