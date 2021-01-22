EFCC Arraigns Man For N44m Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kano Zonal Office today arraigned one Andrew Oshome before Justice Shuaibu B Shuaibu of the Kebbi State High Court sitting in Birnin Kebbi on one count charge of misappropriation to the tune of N44,800,000 (Forty-four Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira ) The defendant was arrested by operatives of the Commission following a petition by Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kebbi State Chapter, alleging that sometimes in 2011,he diverted the sum N44,800,000 (Forty Four Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira Only) which they contributed to acquire tractors through Kebbi State Agricultural Development Authority (KARDA) and Food Security Development of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture Investigation reveals that the defendant fixed the farmers’ money in a fixed deposit account and use same to purchase a vessel. The charge reads, “that you Andrew Oshome on or about the 3rd of May, 2011 at Kebbi within the Jurisdiction of the Kebbi State High Court being entrusted with certain property to wit: the sum of #44"8000, 000 (Forty-Four Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira Only) property of Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kebbi State did dishonestly misappropriate the money and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 312 of the same Law.” Justice Shuaibu adjourned the matter till February 24 and 25, 2021 for trial, and ordered the remanded of the defendant in the Correctional Centre.