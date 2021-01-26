Ebonyi Crisis : Gov Umahi Orders Shoot At Sight

Published:

Ebonyi state governor David Umahi has ordered security agents deployed to restore calm in the troubled Effium community in Ohaukwu to shoot at any unauthorised person seen with a gun. Umahi maintained that he could not as the governor of the state watch hoodlums killing innocent women and children in the area. At least eight people have been reported killed in two days of clashes in the area, but some estimates claim the death toll could be as much as 40 and have called for security agencies to investigate. The governor who condemned the killings further suspended all political appointees in the existing 5 political wards. He made this known at Effium Central School on Monday during a security meeting aimed at resolving the communal crisis that erupted on Friday. “From henceforth the security agencies should shoot at sight any unauthorized person seen with a gun in Effium community. “Also, the security should also shoot any person exchanging gun with the security agencies,” he stated. Umahi noted that it would be better for him to be tried for protecting the lives of innocent citizens than folding his hands. He however suspended all political appointees in the existing five political wards in the area exception of those elected. “No political appointees in the existing 5 political wards in Effium community are hereby suspended”, he said. Governor further appealed to the people in the area to allow peace to reign adding that no his administration would not embark on any projects in the area. It was gathered that there are still pockets of resistance, burning of houses, and abduction of people in the area. Meanwhile, a member representing Ohankwu North constituency at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Awo and the present Chairman of Ohankwu council were the two major individuals accused by some leaders of the community for causing the mayhem. Also, an unidentified baby who was abandoned in the bush by his parents while they ran for their lives was on Sunday recovered by Mr. Shedrack Nwite along the Izzi-Effium boundaries route