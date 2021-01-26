DSS Officials Beat Police Officer To Death In Osun

Published:

A police officer attached to the Osun State police command, Corporal Fawale Rauf, has been beaten to death by officials of the State Security Service (SSS) in the state. The deceased who was serving at the Dada Estate Police Station, Osogbo until his death said to have a quarrel with the DSS officials who invited him to a joint in the town, last week Thursday, where he was beaten to a coma before being hospitalised at the Osun State Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for medical attention. It was learnt that, during the beating, objects like rods and sticks were used on him by the beaters who left him unattended to after the beating. Informed sources, however, hinted that the police officer gave up the ghost on Sunday afternoon at the hospital where he was being treated. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the story but declines further comments on the matter