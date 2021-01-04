COVID-19: Two Pastors Who Did Not Believe In The Died At My Isolation Centre...Alibaba

Published:

Ace comedian Alibaba has urged Nigerians to take COVID-19 pandemic seriously

Alibaba who just came out an isolation centre where he was treated for COVID-19 also narrated how two Pastors who never believed in the virus died at the isolation centre while he was there

Read him

"Covid is reallllllllllll oooooo. Don't listen to no stupid pastor or imam ooo. At my isolation center pastors in denial were brought in. 2 did not make it."

@ALIBABAGCFR recounts his COVID-19 Experience

Don’t let anyone tell you it’s a scam. I just came out of isolation.

Several people died while I was there. Some of my close friends knew and they were very supportive.

I thank the Lagos State governor @jidesanwoolu and the commissioner for health, the MD of the COVID CENTRE in YABA, the Doctors, especially Dr Nifemi, who are risking their lives to keep us alive. Thanks to all the nurses.

I want to thank @gbengaadeyinka1stgcon... you are a good friend. @margaretorakwusi @maryamuwai @itsifeanyi and friends to go checked up on me.

COVID is real. Observe all the protocols.

People are dying. And it’s not a joke

In fact, anyone who says COVID is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool.

Share This