COVID-19: Police Raid Night Clubs, Arrest 71, Impounds 13 Vehicles For Violating Protocols

The Lagos State Police Command, premised on its vow to enforce COVID-19 orders in the state, pounced on some night clubs on 3rd January, 2021,at about 3am and arrested seventy one (71) suspects for violating COVID-19 orders at Lekki and Surulere areas of the state respectively.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had already instructed the Taskforce, DPOs and other operational units in the command to go after the recalcitrant and deviant individuals who might want to violate the orders and bring them to book.

The clubs raided the Taskforce included Folix Club, Lekki and Bench Bar, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos State.

In addition, the Taskforce impounded eleven (11) vehicles for violating the 12 midnight to 4am curfew and two (2) vehicles for driving against the traffic(one way) on the same date.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered for immediate trial of the suspects and necessary sanctions for the owners of the impounded vehicles. He further directed that officers and men of the command must intensify efforts on total compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols as rolled out by the Presidential Taskforce and the Lagos State Government.

