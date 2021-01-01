COVID-19 Is Targeted To Weaken Churches...Bishop David Oyedepo

Published:

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo, says any system the church attacks will crash.

“When the church goes against a man, his destiny is finished. When the church goes against a system, that system will crash,” he said on Thursday night during a physical crossover service at the church’s headquarters in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State.

It was observed that the service commenced at 6pm and ended at 08:40pm on Thursday.

The cleric, who spoke on the message titled, ‘We Are On The Way To Our Promised Land’, said the devil is using the Covid-19 pandemic to come after the church.

According to him, there is no online substitute for physical Christian fellowship, adding that the church has changed level.

Oyedepo said, “Men and brethren, there is nothing in Covid-19. One of the governors was making some statements recently and said, ‘We have only had five cases since the noise began. So, where is Covid-19?’

“One governor was also quoted as saying, ‘I saw people at National Identification Card area, no distancing, no nothing and how much more the church of God where there is order?’.

“There is no Covid-19 in National Population Card Centre. There is no social distancing in the market. There is nowhere to wash hands or wash nose and even the officials who are in charge are also buying things there.





“What I think they don’t know is that the church has changed level. When the church launches an attack against anyone or system, that system crashes. Thank God we have prevailed.”





Oyedepo’s comments come amid the second wave of the pandemic and the call for the closure of religious centres to curb the rising number of Covid infections recorded daily by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

