Communal Clashes : Anambra State Govt Imposes 3 Day Curfew In Aguleri, Umueri

Governor Willie Obiano has announced the imposition of curfew on Aguleri, Umueri and Umuoba Anam towns, all in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State. This is to stem the outbreak of communal violence reported in the three towns. In a statement, Governor Obiano said the curfew will last from 7pm to 7am daily, beginning on Saturday, 16th January, 2021. The curfew in the first instance will last for three days. Violators of the curfew would be prosecuted. Governor Obiano is from Aguleri which over the years has been having a running battle with their neighbours of Umueri source: Abs News with additional report by CKN News