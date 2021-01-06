Certificate: UI Clears Gov Obaseki Of Forgery In Court

Published:

The authorities of the University of Ibadan on Tuesday cleared Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki of alleged forgery of a degree certificate suit brought against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the resumed hearing of the suit in Abuja, the degree certificate was confirmed to have been issued to Obaseki by the university in 1979 after his formal graduation.

The Deputy Chief Registrar, the legal of the university, Abayomi Ajayi, who testified on subpoena told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the governor actually graduated from the university

Led in evidence by Governor Obaseki’s counsel, Ken Mozia, the witness adopted his statement on oath deposed to on December 31, 2020 in defence of Obaseki’s certificate.

Relevant pages of the University of Ibadan calendar for 1976, admission brochure for degrees, the award of diplomas and certificates and Obaseki’s application for admission, and another one for the collection of his certificate from the university were tendered by the witness and admitted as exhibits by the court.

The witness maintains that from the records of the university, Obaseki was admitted as a student in 1976 through Direct Entry and that he graduated in the year 1979, during the tenure of professor Tekena Tamuno as Vice-Chancellor and Mr S.J Okudu as registrar.

Under cross-examination by the plaintiff’s counsel, Akin Olujimi, the witness insists that the fact that some parts of the photocopies of the certificate were cut off by the photocopying machine, because of the largeness of the certificate did not invalidate the originality and the authenticity of the original certificate.

The further hearing continues on Wednesday as the defence team prepares to call more witnesses.

The Deputy Registrar, who said he joined the university in 1995, further told the court that the university was using A5 paper for certificate production at the time, adding that the Minister of State for Education had referred the disputed photocopy of Obaseki’s certificate to the university authorities and that the institution in response confirmed the certificate to be original.

Earlier in his own evidence, Barrister Charity Aiguobarueghian, an advisor to Obaseki had admitted making the disputed photocopy of the original degree certificate for his principal.

He added that parts of the photocopy attached to form EC9 and submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were cut-off because of the largeness of the original certificate.

He tendered the primary school certificate obtained by Obaseki in 1971, school certificate obtained in 1973 and Higher School Certificate obtained in 1976, University of Ibadan degree obtained in 1979 and another Masters degree from Pace University obtained by Obaseki as his educational qualification.

All the certificates, which are original copies were admitted as exhibits by the trial judge.

Under cross-examination, the witness insisted that the photocopy of the degree certificate, which had the signature of the university’s registrar, the date of issuance of the certificate and the name of the vice chancellor partly cut off did not make the photocopy of the certificate a forged document.









