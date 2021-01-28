Buratai Hands Over To New Chief Of Army Staff

Published:

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru has finally taken over command from Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

This historic event took place during the Handing and Taking Over Ceremony between the Outgoing Chief of Army Lt Gen Tukur Buratai and the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru in a colourful ceremony at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

During the occasion, the outgoing Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai reiterated the key things he will be remembered for during his tenure as Chief of Army Staff.

According to him, he had improved professionalism in the Nigerian Army, responsiveness in the training, logistics and welfare of the soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Army and the improvement of the responsiveness to the Nigerian Democratic imperative.

General Buratai noted that, his achievements within 66 months as he superintended the affairs of Army has increased Civil military relations, brought new innovations, cyber warfare, research and development, infrastructural development, production of fighting platforms (military hardware), among others has drastically reduced the security challenges in the country

He however thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the privilege and honour to serve as the COAS till he honourably resigned.

General Buratai expressed gratitude to officers and men of the Nigerian Army for the loyalty, discipline and commitment accorded to him during his tenure as Chief of Army Staff.

He therefore, commended the troops in all the formations and theatres of operations for their show of patriotism, professionalism and dexterity in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other associated crimes in the country.

Gen. Buratai who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2015 as the Chief of Army Staff, spent 40 years in service as a soldier and 66 months in office as Army Chief.

Earlier in his address, Chief of Army Policy and Plans, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun described General Buratai’s tenure as highly successful and rewarding in terms of infrastructural development, welfare of personnel and soldiers, selfless service among others.

He noted that General Buratai came, saw and conquered as the Army Chief and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Recall that General Ibrahim Attahiru was appointed as the new Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday alongside other Service Chiefs following the resignation of the outgoing Service Chiefs on 26th January 2021.

President Buhari had on Wednesday met with the New Service Chiefs noting that Nigeria is “in a state of emergency” and charged them to pay more attention to the morale of the officers and men of the military.

The President however charged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to be patriotic in the discharge of their duties and be dedicated to ending insecurity in the country.

Before his appointment as COAS, General Attahiru held several positions in Nigerian Army, amongst them are; the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army Enugu, Deputy Director Military Secretary 2 at the AHQ MS (A), Director Army Public Relations, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Director Staff Duties and Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans at the Army Headquarters





