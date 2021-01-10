Buhari Consoles Former Speaker Over Death Of Two Sisters,Husband And 4 Kids In Accident

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje over the death of two of his sisters, Zainab and Hajiya Hadiza with her husband and their four kids, who all perished in a road accident.

Reacting to the incident, the President said "I am lost for words to describe such multiple deaths in a single car accident in which family members perished."

"I received the news of this tragedy with deep shock and grief, and wish to express my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with you at this trying and painful moment," President Buhari added.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the gentle souls of the deceased persons and comfort those they have left behind.





Share This