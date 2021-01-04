Buhari Condemns Killing Of 70 People By Terrorists In Niger Republic

Published:

The President, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the killing of 70 people in Zaroumdareye, a border town between Niger Republic and Mali by militants.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari sympathises with Niger Republic over terrorist attack that killed 70 people, calls for united action against terrorism.’

Shehu qouted the President as describing the incident as another clarion call for united action by African leaders against terrorism.

The President reportedly said, “We are facing grave security challenges on account of the evil campaign of indiscriminate violence by terrorists in the Sahel and only united action can help us defeat these vicious enemies of humanity.”





