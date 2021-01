Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it the home of Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho has been razed. Trending video online revealed that the house located at Soka area of Oluloye LGA of the State was burnt by unknown people.Mr Igboho has been on the forefront of evicting marauding fulani herdsmen from Oyo State whom he accused of kidnapping and killings The Oyo State police Command have not officially reacted to the development as at the time of going to press