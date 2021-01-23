Breaking : Talk Show Legend Larry King Dies From COVID-19

Published:

American talk show legend Larry King has died aged 87. He passed away this morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a battle with coronavirus A statement posted online by his Ora Media company confirmed the sad news. It read: "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King. "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's may thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. "Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. "Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, uncomplicated questions. "He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief..