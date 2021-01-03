Breaking :Ogun Gov Suspends Commissioner over Alleged Sexual Harassment

Published:

Ogun State Government has suspended the Honourable Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, from office pending the conclusion of an independent investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment of a 16-year old Barakat Mayowa Melojuekun.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, said the suspension of the Commissioner is to enable him cooperate fully with the independent investigation being carried out by the Police.

“Whilst taking cognizance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Hon. Abudu-Balogun denying the allegation, as a government with zero tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any criminality, the suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Prince Dapo Abiodun Administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved”, the statement continued.

The government assures the public that it will do everything to ensure that justice is served in this case. In the meantime, the suspended Commissioner has been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, the statement concluded.





