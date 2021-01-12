Breaking :Nigerian Police Redeploys 20 Commissioners

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to State Commands/Formations as follows: i.Kebbi State CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode mni ii. SPU, FHQ, Abuja – CP Philip Maku iii.Sokoto State – CP Ali Janga Aji iv.Armament, FHQ, Abuja – CP Ohikere S. Idris, fsi v.CMDT Police College Ikeja - CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni vi.Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos - CP John O. Amadi, mni vii.Oyo State - CP Ngozi Onadeko, fdc viii.Enugu State -Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu ix.Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja - CP Haladu Musa Rosamson, fdc x. Cross River State - CP Sikiru Akande xi. Ebonyi State - CP Aliyu Garba xii. Airport command - CP Abubakar Umar Bature xiii.Department of Operations, FHQ - CP Yusuf Ahmed xiv. Adamawa State - CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji xv. Training and Department - CP Babaita Ishola xvi. Imo State - CP Nasiru Mohammed xvii.CMDT Police Detective College Enugu - CP Alexander Nengi Wannang xviii.Delta State - CP Ari Mohammed Ali xix.Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja -CP Olofu Tony Adejoh xx. Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja - CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar xxi. Force Public Relations Officer - CP Frank Mba The postings/redeployments are with immediate effect