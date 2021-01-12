Breaking :Nigerian Police Redeploys 20 Commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to State Commands/Formations as follows:
i.Kebbi State CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode mni
ii. SPU, FHQ, Abuja
– CP Philip Maku
iii.Sokoto State – CP Ali Janga Aji
iv.Armament, FHQ, Abuja – CP Ohikere S. Idris, fsi
v.CMDT Police College Ikeja - CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni
vi.Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos - CP John O. Amadi, mni
vii.Oyo State - CP Ngozi Onadeko, fdc
viii.Enugu State -Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu
ix.Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja - CP Haladu Musa Rosamson, fdc
x. Cross River State - CP Sikiru Akande
xi. Ebonyi State - CP Aliyu Garba
xii. Airport command - CP Abubakar Umar Bature
xiii.Department of Operations, FHQ - CP Yusuf Ahmed
xiv. Adamawa State - CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji
xv. Training and Department - CP Babaita Ishola
xvi. Imo State - CP Nasiru Mohammed
xvii.CMDT Police Detective College Enugu - CP Alexander Nengi Wannang
xviii.Delta State - CP Ari Mohammed Ali
xix.Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja -CP Olofu Tony Adejoh
xx. Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja - CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar
xxi. Force Public Relations Officer - CP Frank Mba
The postings/redeployments are with immediate effect
0 comments: