Breaking :Former Chief Of Air Staff Dies From Kidney Failure

The Government of Akwa Ibom State has announced the passing away of former Chief of Air Staff Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok rtd

GOVERNMENT OF AKWA IBOM STATE

Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok (Rtd) is Dead

The Government of Akwa Ibom State hereby formally announces the death of a former Chief of Air Staff and former Minister of Aviation, Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok(Rtd). He died yesterday, 6th January, 2021 in Uyo.

The information from his doctors indicate that he died of end-stage kidney failure.

The late elderstateman was a very respected Nigerian and Akwa Ibomite who contributed greatly to the development of our country and state.

His Excellency the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, is greatly grieved by the news of his death and extends his condolences to the bereaved family.

May his gentle soul rest in peace. Amen

Signed:





Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem

Secretary to the State Government

07012021

