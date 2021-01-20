Breaking :Donald Trump Pardons 143 People On His Last Day

Published:

President Donald Trump offered a final wave of pardons and commutations to 143 people early Wednesday morning, a list that includes former campaign chief Steve Bannon and rapper Lil Wayne — but despite weeks of speculation, Trump didn’t pardon himself, his family or anybody directly involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Former White House strategist and Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon was pardoned on Tuesday, five months after the far-right political operative and former head of Breitbart News was charged with defrauding donors to a border wall-building fundraiser. Elliott Broidy, a former Trump 2016 fundraiser who’s been accused of lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of foreign governments, earned a full pardon after he pleaded guilty last year to failing to register as a foreign agent. Notorious former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick earned a commutation from Trump, lopping time off a 28-year sentence (which began in 2013) for allegedly orchestrating a massive racketeering, bribery and extortion scheme while in office. Lil Wayne, who praised Trump in an October tweet, secured a full pardon for the gun charges he pleaded guilty to last month, saving him from up to 10 years in federal prison (sentencing was scheduled for next week).