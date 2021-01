Published:

President Buhari today met with Newly Appointed Service Chiefs in State House

Those in attendance were Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff

The Service Chiefs were appointed on Tuesday and are expected to hit the ground running

