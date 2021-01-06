Breaking :Uproar Over Killing Of Unidentified Boss , Driver Along Onitsha Owerri Expressway ( Video)

Published:

Two lives were lost today at Ihiala Anambra State as armed bandits gunned down the occupants of a vehicle along the highway

The unidentified victims whose video has been trending on social media were aboard a white Hilux SUV with registration number BUK 527 AA when their vehicle was attacked .

The driver and the other occupant ( whonis likely to be his boss) died in the process

Their body has been moved to Rose Hospital Ihiala Anambra State

The incident happened along the Owerri Onitsha Expressway

From the video , the identity of the occupants are not yet known and they are calling on their family to come forward to claim their corpses

Video





