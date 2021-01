Published:

Akwa Ibom PDP state Chairman, Mr. Udo Ekpenyong dies of COVID-19 Mr. Ekpenyong died from Covid19 complications this morning in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Until his Death, Udo Ekpeyong apart from being the state chairman of PDP ,he was also the immediate past Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akwa Ibom State.