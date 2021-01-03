Bola Ahmed Tinubu Is Not Sick, He Is Abroad Resting..Aide

Published:

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not sick.Some aides close to the National leader of APC to the news circulating on social media have sai

This is the response of his meda aide 0 TUNDE RAHMAN

"That’s a lie from the pit of hell. Asiwaju is very okay. He is very fine and not sick. He does not have COVID-19.

If you must know, we have done COVID-19 test 15 times, each time he felt we had travelled and mingled with many people and could be vulnerable even though he always wore his face mask, but he has been certified negative 15 times.

Yes he is abroad. Not in France, but in London resting. So you can see the falsity in that information you talked about. Thank you."





Share This